The moment military veteran Lee Naylor breaks down as he prepares to fly to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

An ex-British soldier says he is leaving his life behind in the UK to fight in Ukraine - whatever the consequences facing him if he returns home.

Lee Naylor, from Bolton, said he wanted to join the Ukrainian resistance because of "a sense of wanting to protect people."

Lee, who has also served as a police officer, says he is prepared to deal with any consequences awaiting him back home on his return - after warnings from the Government that anyone going to the war zone could face prosecution.

The 52-year-old is now packing up his flat and booking flights to get to the front line.

Lee told ITV News: "It breaks my heart. I am not a politician; I am not a protestor; I am not one that sets up go fund pages. I can't do any of that.

"What I can do is offer the expertise and experience I have gained over my life to help those that need it now."

He went on: "I am not a weekend warrior that's going to go out there and be a hindrance.

Lee is looking for a home for his African Grey parrot, Harry Credit: ITV News

"If I can go out there and take a spot that some young lad would have taken, but I can do it and save his life - then I am going to make a difference that way."

Lee, now self-employed, said he agreed with the UK's Government's "no boots on the ground" policy and did not agree there should be a Nato-led No Fly Zone over Ukraine - as it could lead to World War Three.

He said his main concerns before flying out were to give up his flat, sell his car and find a home for his parrot, Harry, an African Grey, which he inherited from his late mother.

"I am giving up my home and my car to go and help these peoeple who are walking away with a bag - that is it.

"I can come home; I will have somewhere to live; I will get another job. These people have nothing and they need as much help as we can give them."

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned UK nationals against going to fight in Ukraine and said anyone who left the Armed Forces to join the Ukraine war effort would face a court martial on their return.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office(FCDO) advice is that "anyone who travels to conflict zones to engage in unlawful activity should expect to be investigated."

