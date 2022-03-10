Mask wearing and social distancing is being reintroduced in some health and social care settings in the Isle of Man.

The new rules will apply to people visiting Noble's Hospital, Manannan Court and Ramsey District and Cottage Hospital.

Manx Care says is increasing its Covid-19 restrictions to ensure the service provision can be maintained.

Chief Executive, Teresa Cope said: “While it is disappointing to re-implement this policy we need to ensure both staff and patients’ needs are at the centre of our care.”

944 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

81 The number of people who have died with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Manx Care is an independent organisation working at arm’s length from Isle of Man Government to deliver health and statutory social care activity across the Island.

All Covid-19 restrictions on the Island are due to be lifted on 31st March 2022.