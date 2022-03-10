Isle of Man community gather at candlelit vigil for Ukraine

The Isle of Man community has come together to remember those who have lost their lives during the conflict in Ukraine.

Over one hundred people gathered in Villiers Square in Douglas to place a candle in memory of those who have died in the war.

Among them were the Chief Minister, the Lieutenant Governor and representative from the Isle of Man parliament.

Manx residents of all ages attended to place a candle. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The event was organised by Claire Christian MHK who said it is "really important the Island stands up and does this no matter how small we are".

Prayers were offered and a minute silence was held, followed by the Ukrainian national anthem.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan (left) and Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson (right) placed candles at the vigil. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Also attending the vigil was Karolina Davison, a Ukrainian living in the Isle of Man whose family are largely based in Chernivtsi.

Speaking exclusively to ITV Granada Reports when the conflict started, she described how hard it was to watch the news and explained how her family were making molotov cocktails and donating blood.

At the vigil she said she felt "support and love" from the Manx community.

Play video

Karolina Davison speaking at the vigil

Manx Support

Landmarks around the Isle of Man have been lit up in blue and yellow to show support of those suffering in the conflict.

Tynwald, the Isle of Man's parliament lit up in Ukranian colours. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Douglas Promenade's street lights lit up in Ukranian colours. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Tower of Refuge sits out in Douglas Bay and is lit up in Ukrainian colours. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Isle of Man government is conducting detailed reviews of the air and ship registries to identify any connections with Russia.

So far, eight aircraft have been deregistered from the Isle of Man Air Registry due to the sanctions against Russia.

Sanctions listings are being reviewed daily with a view to taking appropriate steps that support the co-ordinated international response.

The Isle of Man has been mirroring much of the UK response to the war in Ukraine.