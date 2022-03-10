Liverpool man who watched mum die in agony says rules on assisted dying need to change
Video Report by Tasha Kacheri
Assisted dying is a topic that has been passionately debated across the country for years, but there is still no legislation in place.Dave Karellen thinks that the law needs to be changed to allow people to have the choice to die the way they want to. He has been campaigning for this law change since his mum Julie died from cancer in 2017 just weeks before her 60th birthday.The 32-year-old from Liverpool told our reporter Tasha Kacheri that near the end of her life, Julie had begged him and the rest of her family to do whatever they could to make the pain stop.
Dave said that he was called to the hospice and was told that Julie would pass away quickly, but she held on for another 10 days in excruciating pain without the ability to eat or drink.
An amendments called the Lord Forsyth amendment to the Health and social care bill is currently going through the House of Lords.
That amendment would force the gov to introduce assisted dying legislation.
There is no guarantee that this amendment will pass and there are many who don't agree with Dave's stance on the matter.
Dr Kevin Yuill representing Not Dead Yet UK, the leading organisation of disabled people campaigning against legalisation said that assisted dying is the same as suicide and he believes it's not right even at the end of someone's life.
He said: "With good palliative care people can spend the last six months of their lives living well without pain."
But Dave said even though the hospice was amazing and did everything they could to help his mum, palliative care wasn't enough for her as the pain got so bad that nothing could help.The group Dignity in Dying campaign for dying people with six months or less to live, to be given the option to control their death. They say more and more people are going abroad to try to end their lives or taking measures into the own hands and committing suicide.
Chief Executive Sarah Wootton said: "What this would mean for dying people is that they know they've got the option of hastening an unbearable death.
"People, often they are not worried about dying but they're worried about how they are going to exit this life and the process they will actually leave by".
For Dave it's all about other families, he said: "I don't want families to suffer like this as well where people are put in situations where they feel they're not doing everything possible to help a loved one at the end of their life."
I'm worried about my or someone I know's mental health?
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)