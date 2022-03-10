An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in a graveyard in Formby.

The 16-year-old boy remains in a stable condition in hospital after being attacked on School Lane just before 5pm on Tuesday, 8 March.

It was reported that the two male suspects rode off on bikes after the incident.Police say they have arrested an 18 year-old man, from the Seaforth area, on suspicion of section 18 wounding, robbery and possession of a Class B drug following the incident.

All services at Our Lady of Compassion Formby Parish were cancelled after the attack, but have since resumed as of Thursday, 10 March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 673 of 8 March.