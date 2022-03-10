Detectives investigating the murder of 18-year-old Andrew Jones on a night out in Liverpool have issued a fresh appeal on the 19th anniversary of his death.

Police officers found Andrew lying in Hanover Street, at its junction with Gradwell Street, just before 3.30am on Sunday 9 March, 2003.

He had suffered serious head injuries and died at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital the following day. Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: "Since Andrew's death his devoted parents, Christine and Andy, have campaigned tirelessly so that they can get justice for their son.

"They have been through a traumatic experience with many questions that remain unanswered.

"They have lost their son in a tragic and horrendous way, and are still struggling to come to terms with their loss.

"They will not be able to rest until those responsible are brought to justice".

Andrew's parents have campaigned tirelessly to get justice for their son. Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Superintendent Coombs also said "Inevitably there are people who know what happened that night and are aware of those responsible for Andrew’s death.

"If you have information that can help with the investigation then we urge you to search your conscience and realise the pain and distress that Andrew's family still feel to this day.

"By coming forward now, you can help bring this investigation to its proper conclusion and help Andrew's family find justice and help bring some peace."

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or ring 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.