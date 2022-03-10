Play video

Watch the moment the car is pelted with bricks before it reverses into the front of a house - footage from Liverpool Echo

A home in Liverpool has been left severely damaged after a Range Rover rammed into it after being pelted with bricks.

A neighbour captured the incident on video on Glamis Road in Tuebrook at around 5.30 on Wednesday evening (March 9).

The man, who did not want to be named, said he was left speechless as he watched two men in the street throwing bricks at the car.

Footage shows the men running towards a house and the car accelerating towards them, mounting the pavement, before making off towards Witton Road.Another clip shows the car driving back down Glamis Road at speed before mounting the pavement again.

The two men can be seeing continuing to throw bricks at the Range Rover.

The house was left severely damaged.

The car then does a U-turn and rams into the front of the house, before speeding away from the scene, leaving a pile of rubble in the road.Merseyside Police confirmed nobody was injured during the incident and no arrests were made.Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and sealed off a section of Glamis Road from its junction with Marlborough Road to Witton Road.

A section of the street was cordoned off after the incident. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The man who recorded the footage told the Liverpool Echo how there is "always something going on" in the street and he often sees "men fighting in the road".He said: "We see men fighting in the road on the corner quite a lot but we have never had anything this bad."I couldn't believe what I was seeing tonight. I have a wife and kids, it's very scary."