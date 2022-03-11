Play video

Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah spoke to the staff and pupils at The Grange School.

Students and staff at a school in Cheshire have come together to show support to those gripped by the war in Ukraine.

The 1,500 students, who from the age of four up to 18, at The Grange School in Hartford, Cheshire, had a very special assembly where they sang songs of peace.

Staff and students donated £1 to wear something blue and yellow for the day.

Pupils shared why expressing support for Ukraine was so important to them.

So far, the school has raised more than £1,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee which has raised over £100 million for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Guy Rands, Junior Headteacher at The Grange School said: "As a community, singing is one way we can demonstrate our support and aspirations for peace at the moment."