Direct London Heathrow and City flights to start from the Isle of Man

Direct flights from the Isle of Man to both London Heathrow and London City will start running in Spring 2022.

Loganair will operate both routes with London City starting from 19 April with daily flights six days a week, excluding Saturday.

From 3 May, it will change to two flights every weekday.

Daily flights to London Heathrow will also commence on 3 May reintroducing the popular direct route back to the Island.

The increased connectivity will ensure essential business links with London are maintained as well as giving improved access to international travel through the Heathrow link.

There has not been a direct flight between the Isle of Man and London Heathrow since August 11th 2021. Credit: PA

Rebecca George, Chief Executive Officer for the Chamber of Commerce said: "We are very pleased to see the return of the central London flights. The Island’s business community relies on the accessibility of day return business travel to carry out essential work in the UK as well as bring over key contacts to the Isle of Man."

She continues: "This announcement will put the Island back on the map for our London connections and enable stronger business links for the future."

Dr Alex Allinson, Minister for Enterprise said: "We have been working closely with Treasury and the Department of Infrastructure on plans to improve connectivity to the Isle of Man, including a full air services review. The announcement today is the first part of this work and gives us a much welcomed return to central London connectivity for our business travellers and visitors alike."

Both routes will be flown under a codeshare agreement with British Airways.

Tickets for the new flights are due to go on sale next week.