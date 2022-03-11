Play video

Harley Whitehouse speaking to Granada Reports presenter Mike Hall from Ukraine

A photographer from Accrington delivering aid in Ukraine has been speaking to us from a city in the west of the country where he says the situation is becoming very tense.

Harley Whitehead spent a lot of time working in Kyiv before the conflict.

Earlier this week he and his friend Steven Dickinson were attempting to deliver aid when they were stopped at a military checkpoint near Lviv and had shotguns pointed at them for 45 minutes.

Harley Whitehead with his lorry full of aid

Harley says the soldiers initially thought the pair might be Russian saboteurs after finding a Russian textbook in his bag.

Now, in the west of the country, Harley spoke to us from Ternopil, the Russian invasion hasn't reached there yet but its casualties have.

A number of people turning up at the converted school in Ternopil have horrific injuries.

"Everyone's on edge" he said as the situation intensifies.

"We stay in like a school which has been converted to like a transit centre for people from the East who are trying to flee Ukraine."

He says people are coming in 'screaming,' and it's 'devastating' to see.

Some people may find the clip below distressing.

But the the rising tension, threat of danger and his experience at gun point haven't put him off trying to get aid to those who need it.

"It's just like home to me," he said "so we go to the border, we fill up everyday, I'm going back to Poland now to collect more stuff from a guy in Germany, I'll be back here tomorrow."