A man has died and another has been injured in a collision on the M65 motorway on Friday 11 March.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway near Blackburn just before 5.30am, after a crash involving a black Hyundai i10, a white Fiat Ducato van and a blue Ford Fiesta.

Police believe the Hyundai stopped in lane one and the driver got out, before both the vehicle and driver were struck by the Fiat van. A blue Ford then collided with the Hyundai.

The Hyundai driver, a 67-year-old man from Bury, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The Fiat driver, a 30-year-old man from Darwen and the Ford driver, a 77-year-old man, also from Darwen, were treated for minor injuries.

Police and Highways Agency were at the scene for several hours before the motorway was reopened.

Sgt Marc Glass of Lancashire’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “An investigation is underway to establish what happened and my thoughts are with all those involved in this tragic incident."

The force is appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or the stranded Hyundai to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting log reference 0164 of March 11th.