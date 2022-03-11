Play video

Visitors at a Merseyside beach were left shocked at the sight of thousands of starfish which washed up onto the shore.

Dog walker Lindsay Shona Robson made the discovery at the beach by Derby Pool in New Brighton.

Lindsay said: "I think there’s about seventy starfish in that photo - and we picked up only a small fraction in that area.

"Probably over the entire beach there would have been a couple of thousand in my opinion."

Lindsay found the starfish in New Brighton Credit: Liverpool Echo

Reports came in that clams and urchins were also found at the site New Brighton.

It is thought the starfish had been washed up because of the recent storms.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency is working to investigate the cause of reported shellfish deaths in the North Wirral.

"It is normal for sea life to wash up onto local beaches after storms. If you are aware of pollution affecting wildlife, please report it to the Environment Agency."