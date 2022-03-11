Play video

Paul Moore, Director of Nursing explains why the ward is reopening

Noble's Hospital is to reopen its dedicated Covid ward after a sharp rise in cases of coronavirus in the Isle of Man.

The number of active cases in the Island is now 1,070 with 177 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Eight people with the virus are currently being treated at Noble's Hospital.

Paul Moore, Director of Nursing at Manx Care said: "I don't think people need to be alarmed, but the numbers are of a level that we can't easily manage in side rooms so we need a special area in the hospital."

Manx Care has said all the existing services at Noble's will remain open for the people who need them.

The team at Noble's are cancelling all non-essential training to ensure staff are free to work shifts if possible.

Noble's Hospital is the largest hospital in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

177 The total number of new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours.

1070 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care explained: “Noble’s Hospital is under pressure. We are currently at Opel 3* so have issued a request to all clinically registered staff to work extra shifts. We hope this is a temporary measure but will be reviewing the situation regularly and updating the public with any changes."

Manx Care announced this week that face coverings and social distancing was being reintroduced in a hospital setting.

The Covid ward had been in operation since late October 2021, before closing at the beginning of February 2022.