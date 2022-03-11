A schoolboy from Bury is amongst eight winners chosen by Prince Charles for the best new stamp design based on heroes of the pandemic.

Logan Pearson, 11, from Bury CofE High School drew an image of a scientist in a lab that was selected by the Prince of Wales as one of the winning designs.

A special postmark will feature on stamped mail delivered to addresses nationwide and every winner will have their name included on their own congratulatory postmark over the coming weeks.

Logan's design (bottom left) Credit: PA Media

Logan's drawing was chosen from more than 600,000 entries, featuring NHS workers, a scientist, a delivery driver and Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Prince Charles welcomed Logan and his parents to a reception at Clarence House on Thursday where he spoke to each child about their design.

The heir to the throne also presented them with certificates marking the fact it was a Guinness world record for the largest postage stamp design competition.

Speaking to 15-year-old Jessica Roberts, from Flintshire, Charles praised her design and joked that the event was an "excuse to miss school".

Talking to her about the art she is doing at school, Charles said: "You should pass that with flying colours."

Prince Charles and the eight winners. Logan Pearson from Bury was amongst them (bottom right) Credit: PA Media

The children and their parents were served tea with postage stamp-inspired biscuits after meeting Charles.

Judges including retired teachers selected 120 regional finalists before a panel including the Prime Minister and Baroness Floella Benjamin picked 24 regional winners.

The final eight winning designs were personally selected by Charles, with the finished stamps approved by the Queen.

Simon Thompson, Royal Mail chief executive, said: "As we approach the second anniversary of the first lockdown, it's fitting that the nation's children have taken the lead in celebrating the heroes of the pandemic.

"They have captured the resilience and determination of the British people in eight drawings."

The winners are:

Logan Pearson, 11, Bury CofE High School

Isabella Grover, 7, Creswick Primary School

Shachow Ali, 11, Flint High School

Ishan Bains, 7, Abbey CofE Infant School

Alfie Craddock, 12, The Hereford Academy

Jessica Roberts, 15, Flint High School

Rafi Valle Martin, 14, Tunbridge Wells Grammar School for Boys

Connie Stuart, 14, Litcham School.

The stamps will be available to pre-order from Friday and available on general sale from 23 March.