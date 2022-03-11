'Savage' dog attack in public park leaves woman needing hospital treatment

A woman has been left with 'slice' wounds to her back after being bitten by a dog in a "savage attack" at a park in Oldham.Rachel Hodgkins and her husband were walking through Daisy Nook Country Park in Oldham when they claim the Akita attacked.While passing the couple on a "thin path in some woods," David, 39, said the dog, who was with a man at the time launched itself at them. “As I passed the dog it went for my arm. It had me on the floor, then it bit [Rachel’s] back.""It was a savage attack."

"I managed to grip it in a bear hug. We went down an embankment — it was on an extendable lead so we got caught in the trees.”

David, 39, wrestled the dog down an embankment to protect his wife. He fears the attack would have been worse if the dog was not a lead. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The dog ‘ripped’ Rachel's fleece "to bits", leaving the 35-year-old needing treatment at hospital. David said: "I only have superficial wounds, but my wife was not so lucky."We went straight to A&E in Oldham, on my wife’s back there are three puncture wounds and [the dog’s] canines have sliced her back open."Along with her physical injuries, David says the incident left Rachel "really shaken."

The attack took place at Daisy Nook Country Park in Failsworth Credit: Liverpool Echo

He added: "If it was not on the lead it would have been a lot, lot worse." "The guy did not even shout at [the dog]."A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident but said no arrests had been made, adding that enquiries are ongoing.