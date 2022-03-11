'Savage' dog attack in public park leaves woman needing hospital treatment
A woman has been left with 'slice' wounds to her back after being bitten by a dog in a "savage attack" at a park in Oldham.Rachel Hodgkins and her husband were walking through Daisy Nook Country Park in Oldham when they claim the Akita attacked.While passing the couple on a "thin path in some woods," David, 39, said the dog, who was with a man at the time launched itself at them. “As I passed the dog it went for my arm. It had me on the floor, then it bit [Rachel’s] back.""It was a savage attack."
"I managed to grip it in a bear hug. We went down an embankment — it was on an extendable lead so we got caught in the trees.”
The dog ‘ripped’ Rachel's fleece "to bits", leaving the 35-year-old needing treatment at hospital. David said: "I only have superficial wounds, but my wife was not so lucky."We went straight to A&E in Oldham, on my wife’s back there are three puncture wounds and [the dog’s] canines have sliced her back open."Along with her physical injuries, David says the incident left Rachel "really shaken."
He added: "If it was not on the lead it would have been a lot, lot worse." "The guy did not even shout at [the dog]."A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident but said no arrests had been made, adding that enquiries are ongoing.