The annual closure of the Mancunian Way for essential repairs has been rescheduled Manchester City Council has announced.

There had been plans to shut the road this weekend (12 and 13 March) because the week after, City were due to play at home, with large swathes of traffic expected throughout Manchester.

However, following the change of football fixtures, the council decided that the weekend of 19th and 20th March would actually offer the 'least disruption' for road users and have rescheduled the repairs.

PA Images

The A635(M) between Pin Mill Brow and Chester Road roundabout will now be shut to allow 'essential' works to take place from 5am on the Saturday morning to 7pm on the Sunday. There will also be roadworks taking place on Trinity Way, affecting southbound journeys.The work will include safety inspections, road repairs, lighting inspections, street sweeping, drainage clearance, and general work to improve any defects. The overall integrity of the structure will also be assessed.Signed diversions will be in place for the duration of the closure, however it's important to plan ahead and familiarise themselves with the recommended diversion routes.

For journeys through the city centre, especially for west to east and east to west trips, it is recommended that motorists use the M60.

Cllr Tracey Rawlins, Manchester City Council’s executive member for environment, said:

“Apologies if the change in dates to close the Mancunian Way for its annual maintenance weekend has impacted anyone’s weekend plans. Tens of thousands of cars use the bridge each day, so these works are vital to ensure the safety of the road – but we try to choose an appropriate weekend to undertake the maintenance work to limit congestion caused by the closure.

“The weekend coming was originally chosen as it presented the least amount of disruption on our roads, but it is right that we can be flexible to changing circumstances. Given the postponement of the Man City game against Brighton next weekend (19 March) it is sensible to reschedule our maintenance works to limit the impact on road users.”