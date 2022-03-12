Greater Manchester firefighters host charity car was for people of Ukraine

Firefighters, support staff and volunteers across Greater Manchester are washing cars this weekend in return for donations towards the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. All of the money raised will be shared with Greater Manchester-based frontline medical aid charity UK-Med, which has launched an emergency appeal backed by the Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Chief Fire Officer Dave Russel said: "The people of Ukraine continue to be in our thoughts during this dreadful time. "Although we are thousands of miles away, we stand in solidarity as we do whatever we can to support all those affected by the devastating and tragic events that continue to unfold. "Greater Manchester is known for its generosity and our firefighters, support staff and volunteers have come forward in their droves to help with the humanitarian crisis. The car washing days are one of many ways the Service is helping this vital cause. "Please come down to your local fire station this weekend and get your car cleaned while supporting the Ukrainian people and communities. All donations - whatever you can spare - will be welcomed."

The car wash drive comes as firefighters continue to support local charities with the ongoing humanitarian effort. This has included crews helping with the sorting and distributing of donations at the Bury and Eccles Polish centres, and distributing aid to warehouses in Trafford Park before they are shipped to Poland.

Where are the charity car washes?A full list of car washes is available on our website - manchesterfire.gov.uk

How do I donate?

To donate to the UK-Med Ukraine Appeal visit: uk-med.org/ukraine-appeal.