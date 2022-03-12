A 19-year-old man has died from stab wounds in Bury town centre in what police are calling a 'shocking incident of violence'.

The incident happened on Market Street around 3.50pm on Friday March 11. The man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Three 16-years olds have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning.

Police are stepping up patrols in the town centre and Section 60 Stop and Search powers will be in place this weekend meaning officers can stop and search a person without suspicion.

The 19 year old who died has not been named. His next of kin have been informed and are currently receiving support from specialist officers.

Police cordon at the scene of fatal stabbing in Bury town centre Credit: MEN Syndication

Police are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said, "This is shocking incident of violence and I want to assure the public we are continuing to work at pace to ensure those responsible face justice and we provide this young man's family with the answers they deserve.

"This incident occurred in broad daylight in a Bury town centre so it is highly likely there are members of the public who witnessed the assault or may have mobile phone footage from around the town.

"If you were in Bury town centre and saw any disturbance in or around Millgate Shopping Centre then we ask that you contact Greater Manchester Police. You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers."