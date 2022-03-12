The Rail Union RMT has confirmed that conductors employed by TransPennine Express will be taking the fifth in a series of weekly strike actions today (13th March) over pay conditions.

An amended timetable will be in place for those who still choose to travel, but the train company will only be able to operate a limited number of trains. Customers are being advised to check the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries ahead of any journeys.

The other planned strikes are for 20, 27 March, 3, 16, 17, 30 April, 1 May and 4, 5 June.

On Sunday 13 March, TPE will operate a limited service on the following routes:

Manchester - York via Huddersfield and Leeds

York - Scarborough

Hull- Leeds - Manchester

Edinburgh - Carlisle - Preston

Edinburgh - Newcastle

Manchester Piccadilly - Sheffield

Doncaster - Cleethorpes

RMT union General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “TPE conductors who kept the trains running throughout the pandemic have been left with no choice but to take strike action after being given a flat no to their reasonable request to close the pay gap between themselves and other TransPennine workers by bosses who have mostly been at home throughout the Covid crisis.

"Our members refuse to be treated unfairly and will be continuing with industrial action until the pay discrimination is dealt with. The union remains available for talks."

Credit: PA Images

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Strikes by the RMT continue to cause huge disruption to our customers at a time when people are continuing to return to rail and make plans to see loved ones following the impact of the pandemic.

“This Sunday, we will sadly only be able to operate a very limited service for customers and are recommending people avoid travel and instead, travel either side of the strike day.”

Further information on the strikes can be found at tpexpress.co.uk.

Ticket acceptance is in place with several other train operators this Sunday and TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull-Brough/Doncaster only) and Transport for Wales services.