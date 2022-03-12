Two arrested in Oldham on suspicion of drugs offences after police dawn raids

Two men have been arrested in Oldham on suspicion of drugs offences after police carried out dawn raids.

Officers from GMP's Oldham Complex Safeguarding Team executed warrants at around 6am yesterday morning (11 March). Two men, aged 22 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The raids were planned as part of the force's County Lines intensification week which aims to crack down on drug supply in Greater Manchester.

County lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups (OCGs) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

They exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues, by recruiting them to distribute the drugs, often referred to as ‘drug running’.

Detective Inspector Nicholas Helme of GMP's Oldham district, said: "This was a good result for the safeguarding team yesterday morning with two arrests made.

"GMP is determined to crack down on drug use and the exploitation of vulnerable people that comes with county lines. As always we need the public's help in making sure that these criminals face justice, so I'd like to take this opportunity to urge anyone who has information about the supply of drugs in their local area, or anyone who thinks that a person may be at risk of exploitation to please contact police, so we can continue to keep on making Greater Manchester a safer place to live.

"Anyone with information can contact police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."