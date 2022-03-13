Body found in Liverpool flat after 'serious fire'

A body was found by fire crews after a "serious" fire ripped through a ground floor flat in Liverpool.Emergency services were called to the scene on Carisbrooke Road in Kirkdale at around 3.48pm on Saturday 12 March.Firefighters arrived to find a ground floor fire at a two-storey end terrace converted into flats.Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property rapidly and began to fight the fire using two hose reel jets while also searching the property for occupants.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "Sadly, during their search firefighters discovered the body of a deceased casualty."

Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance are in attendance and an investigation into the cause of the fire is taking place.Forensic officers could also be seen working at the scene of the fire and taking images inside the cordon.Merseyside Police has been approached for more information about the incident.