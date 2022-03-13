A public consultation that could see the post of Liverpool Mayor abolished will begin at the end of March.

A letter will go to all homes on Liverpool's electoral register and will outline alternative methods of leadership.

The city has had a directly elected mayor since 2012 but in January, Liverpool council voted in favour of asking the public on how it should be run.

Mayor Joanne Anderson

The consultation will run from 28 March to 20 June. There are three options to choose from.

A mayor who is directly elected by voters every four years. This is the current system

A leader who is an elected councillor chosen by a vote of the other elected councillors

One or more committees made up of elected councillors

The approximate cost of this consultation is £120,000 compared to a formal referendum being £450,000. A full referendum was ruled too costly.

Any in governance would take effect from May 2023 and would be legally binding for five years.

Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson was elected in May 2021 on a manifesto calling for the mayoral role to be scrapped. She has stated she will take a neutral position since then.

Solicitor Dan Fenwick said: "The Council wants to give as many people as possible the chance to have their say over the future governance of Liverpool City Council.

"A consultation is the only way local people can express a preference and we have made the process as clear and simple as we can."