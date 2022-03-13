Mother of 18-year-old stabbed to death in Bury pays tribute to 'beautiful boy'

The mother of an 18-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Bury has paid tribute to her ''beautiful boy.''

Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed was found on Market Street at around 3.50pm on Friday March 11. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Today, Abdikarim - known as Abdi to friends and family - was described by his mother as "a loving, caring person who helped and looked after his family from a young age".

In a heartfelt statement, she added: "My beautiful boy Abdi passed away far too young and with his whole life ahead of him, he was taken from us too soon, and in the worst possible way.

“My boy was a victim of knife crime, I beg all parents to speak to their children and know what’s going on in their lives, before their child is taken away."

Police cordon at the scene of fatal stabbing in Bury town centre Credit: MEN Media

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday 14 March 2022

Two teenagers, aged 15 & 16, have since been released on bail.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or video footage should contact Greater Manchester Police quoting incident reference 1940 of 11/03/22 via 0161 856 6330 or gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.