Greater Manchester will become the first city-region where all councils agree to pay the real Living Wage to all those working in adult social care.

To deliver this for all adult social care staff working in each of Greater Manchester’s boroughs, local authorities will pledge payment of the real Living Wage in their contractual arrangements with adult care providers.

More than half of Greater Manchester’s 10 boroughs will be paying the real Living Wage by the end of 2022, soon to be £9.90 per hour.

The remaining boroughs are on track to deliver the same hourly rate for their adult social care staff soon after.

Mayor Andy Burnham said: “ We want to ensure that people working in Greater Manchester receive fair pay, have decent working conditions, and experience opportunities to develop and progress.

"Greater Manchester is the first Living Wage City Region in the UK, working to help make the real Living Wage the norm and address in-work poverty."