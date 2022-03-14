Two armed robbers who broke into a B&M in Stockport have been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison between them.

The ordeal started on 14 January, when staff at the Stockport B&M were opening up for the day, the robbers chased staff and held them hostage until they opened the safe.Joseph Nunn, 25, Daniel Cooke, 28, and another man, were captured on CCTV using an angle grinder to enter the store.Once the main door was completely removed, the men ran over counters and down the aisles towards the storage room, where they grabbed a member of staff by the collar and forced him towards the staff room, Minshull Street Crown Court heard.A supervisor, who had earlier heard the noise and called the police, was told to ‘open the f***** safe’ by one of the men, but said it was on a 20 minute timer.As they waited for it to open, Nunn, Cooke and the other man repeatedly came back into the room to check if it could be open any quicker. Nunn was holding a ‘zombie’ knife, a metal cutter and meat cleaver.Fortunately, police arrived within ten minutes and arrested them both at the scene. The third man fled and is currently wanted by police.Both Nunn and Cooke have now been jailed for four years and eight months after pleading guilty to offences of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.In a statement, the supervisor said the incident had left her feeling vulnerable and worrying about people targeting the shop again. She said she had struggled to sleep as she can’t get the incident out of her mind, and struggles to forget the image of the man waving a ‘Rambo’ knife around.“I genuinely feared for my life,” she said.Sentencing, Judge Paul Lawton said: “What you subjected those staff in that B&M store was a horrifying and terrifying ordeal, that was probably the longest ten minutes of their lives.“It was extremely unsophisticated in its execution and it was your own planning which led to your undoing.”