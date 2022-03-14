A new tourist attraction is opening this summer at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire.

The First Light Pavillion has cost more than £21 million. Once inside visitors will be able to watch planetarium shows and even experience a meteor shower.

A guided tour to take visitors behind the scenes at the site will be launched later in the year.

The new project is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which aims to open up the history of Jodrell Bank with its ground-breaking feats of science and engineering.The launch of the new Pavilion will firmly establish the Jodrell Bank site, which is part of The University of Manchester, as a major UK cultural destination, fitting for its uniquely multi-dimensional status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and globally significant scientific research facility.Professor Anderson, Director at Jodrell Bank Centre for Engagement, said: "After years of planning, we are thrilled to finally be able to announce the opening of First Light.

"This moment will mark a whole new chapter for Jodrell Bank and we're looking forward to welcoming our first visitors through the doors and in to this beautiful new space."

The Pavilion entrance Credit: Hassell Studio

The striking building takes the form of a grass-topped 76m-diameter dome, which cleverly mirrors the shape and scale of the landmark Lovell Telescope. Inside the new Pavilion, visitors will be able to engage with the site’s rich heritage in a brand new permanent exhibition. The First Light Exhibition will bring to life the Jodrell Bank story, which dates back to 1945 and the birth of a whole new science: the exploration of the Universe using radio waves instead of visible light.

The Space Dome will offer an immersive audio-visual experience Credit: Hassell Studio

Exhibition audiences will be able to see a range of archive materials brought together for the first time, including audio, film, diaries, letters, plans, notebooks and photographs.

Highlights include a number of personal items belonging to Jodrell Bank’s founder, Sir Bernard Lovell, and the ‘Blue Book’ detailing the original proposal for the Lovell Telescope.