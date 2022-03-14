American football star Tom Brady has announced that he will reverse his decision to retire just hours after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 44-year-old quarterback was visiting Old Trafford with his family and met Ronaldo on the pitch after United's 3-2 victory over Tottenham.

Brady had previously announced on 1 February that he was going to bring his twenty two year career to an end.

But hours after chatting with Ronaldo, Brady tweeted that he will return to the field for another season.

Many fans made the connection that perhaps it was Ronaldo who had convinced the NFL star to keep playing.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick during United's win on Saturday, becoming the highest scoring men's player in FIFA history with 807 goals.

Perhaps it was this performance from the equally senior Ronaldo, at thirty seven years old, that changed Brady's mind.

Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are owned by the Glazer family who also own Manchester United.

The quarterback has won a record seven Super Bowl crowns and is widely considered the best American football player of all time.