An angry father and grandfather has hit out at the people who keep stealing tributes from the graves of his daughter and granddaughter.Zino Zinonos said tributes ranging from large statues to small trinkets have been taken by thieves at Everton Cemetery.Liverpool Council says work to improve CCTV and increase patrols was underway after it was made aware of Mr Zinonos’ concerns.Mr Zinonos and his family regularly visit the graves of Julie Zinonos, who died at the age of 37, and Isabella Zinonos, who died when she was just 12 days old and was buried next to Julie.In the years since Julie’s death in 2015, statues of angels, flowers and smaller tributes laid in her memory have been among the items taken.One angel statue was taken despite being so heavy it required two people to lift.The situation became so dire that, following baby Isabella's death last year, the family screwed ceramic flower pots to her memorial in the hope they could not be removed.Within weeks Mr Zinonos said efforts to remove the screws were visible.The 73-year-old said “There is no point buying anything decent, we just buy plain stuff because they keep robbing us. It feels like a vendetta."

A Liverpool Council spokesperson said “Our cemetery staff have been informed of these abhorrent thefts and we are working closely with Merseyside Police and City Watch to enhance surveillance at the cemetery and to increase the number of patrols."Local community policing Inspector Sarah Rotheram added: “We would encourage anyone who believes their relatives’ grave has been affected to contact us so that we can investigate."