The Rolling Stones will play a special gig at Anfield in the summer - their first Liverpool gig in over 50 years.

The rock and roll legends – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – kick off the UK leg of their 60th anniversary tour with their only UK stadium gig, at the home of Liverpool Football Club.

It will be The Rolling Stones' first ever stadium show in the city.

The band will then play two dates in London at the BST Summertime festival in Hyde Park, with other dates in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria and France.

The Stones will once again be joined by Steve Jordan on drums, after the death of their drummer Charlie Watts last year.

Fans will be treated to a set list packed full of classics such as 'Gimme Shelter', 'Paint It Black', 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash', 'Tumbling Dice', '(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction', 'Start Me Up' and many more.

To mark the anniversary and tour, award-winning British designer Mark Norton has created a new version of the Stones' famous tongue logo.

The brand new 'sixty' tongue. Credit: The Rolling Stones

The new design uses the original tongue outline, but the classic red colour has been replaced with a mix of bright tones, with a pink and yellow outline encasing a colourful blue pattern.

The show will feature high-level production including sprawling stages, cutting-edge lighting and state-of-the-art video design.

The Rolling Stones' SIXTY tour will run from June 1 to July 31 2022.