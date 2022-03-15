Liverpool's iconic Royal Liver Building has been put up for sale for only the second time in its history.

The building was sold for the first time in 2017 and over the last five years it's undergone an extensive refurbishment.

The Grade I listed building is multi-let to several major Liverpool based companies including Princes Foods, HSBC, Mott MacDonald, Grant Thornton and Everton Football Club.

The building also has its own visitor attraction centre - which allows the public to explore its history through a fully immersive experience.

The Liver Building forms the centrepiece of the city's waterfront.

Designed by Walter Aubrey Thomas, the building first opened in July 1911 and on completion was the tallest office building in Europe.

It forms the centrepiece of the city’s world famous waterfront and is quoted to be worth £90m.

Colin Thomasson, Executive Director, Investment Properties, CBRE said:

"We are truly honoured to be mandated to sell the Royal Liver Building, the most recognisable office building in the North of England and an icon on the global stage."