A Liverpool man has been banned from keeping any animals for five years after admitting inflicting multiple injuries on his puppy and failing to get veterinary treatment for her.

Perry Jones pleaded guilty to three animal welfare offences after his 18 week-old English Bull Terrier puppy Lola was found with numerous injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

X-rays showed Lola had fractures to two of her legs, hip, four ribs and her jaw had been fractured twice.

Veterinary examinations concluded the injuries were caused at different times. She also had an injury to her ear when she was rescued and had a red mark on her head.

Liverpool Magistrates heard how the RSPCA were called to investigate after reports from a concerned member of the public about the welfare of the puppy.

RSPCA inspector Lisa Lupson visited Jones’ address in February 2021 and found the puppy to be ‘very lethargic and quiet’.

She said: ”Rather than walking normally she dragged herself to me, dragging her back end and this is when I noticed that she was completely non weight bearing on her left hind leg and struggling to walk

“I also noticed that her left ear was hanging low and was swollen with a large scab visible on the inner ear flap.

“I can only describe her as very miserable and sad.“

Lola the dog was abused by her owner who has now been banned from owning pets for five years. Credit: RSPCA

Jones initially said Lola had on-going medical issues and that he had taken her to the vet’s two days ago but then admitted he hadn’t and claimed she had suffered injuries when she fell down the stairs. He later admitted to inflicting multiple injuries at court.

Lisa rushed Lola to Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where she was treated.

An independent veterinary expert told the court “There are no explanations as to how Lola may have accidentally sustained four rib fractures and two jaw fractures. Fracture of the ribs and jaw are not consistent with falling downstairs and the injuries are repetitive, having occurred on a number of different occasions."

“These fractures are a common abuse finding in cats and dogs. In animal abuse cases, rib fractures may occur due to the focal application of force, which includes the animal being struck, kicked, stomped or thrown against a blunt object. The finding of bilateral rib fractures is a strong suspicious indicator of physical abuse.”

Lola the dog now has a new home. Credit: RSPCA

As well as the ban on keeping animals, Jones was also given a Community Order for 18 months and must complete 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirements days and was given a 10-week curfew between 8pm and 6am. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

In mitigation the court was told Jones had suffered from depression in the past.

Lola has since been rehabilitated and is about to start her new life in her new family home.