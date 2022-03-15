Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a fatal stabbing in Old Swan, Liverpool on Monday 14 March.

At around 8.55pm, emergency services were called to Rock Grove after a report that a man in his 40s was found in the street with significant injuries.

Officers administered CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

Man in his 40s died after being found on street with stab wounds Credit: Google streetmaps

A woman was found inside a property on Rock Grove with stab wounds, and North West Ambulance Service has taken her to hospital.

Rock Grove and surrounding roads were closed for crime scene investigators to carry out forensic examinations at the scene. CCTV and house-to-house inquiries are being conducted in the area.

Chief Inspector Jim Wilde said: "This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

"An investigation is now underway, which is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Rock Grove between 8.30pm and 9pm to please get in touch. You may have seen or heard something suspicious which has led to this tragic incident.

"It is vital that people with information, no matter how small, to please contact us as it might be vital to the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, quoting log 1068 of 14 March.