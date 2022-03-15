A 20 year old man who killed his girlfriend while their baby daughter slept beside them has been convicted of murder.Jurors took just two hours and 15 minutes to find Mohammed Diakite, also known as Nigel guilty of strangling 20 year old N'Taya Elliott-Cleverley to death.

Mohammed Diakite Credit: MEN syndication

Miss Elliott-Cleverley was found dead at the couple's home in Wavertree, in the early hours of January 29 last year.Diakite said he couldn't remember any attack and blamed his mental health problems.But prosecutors said his "assertion of amnesia" was a "convenience" and accused him of putting on an "act" for jurors.

Miss Elliott-Cleverley was found dead at the couple's home in Wavertree Credit: MEN syndication

Diakite appeared via videolink from The Spinney mental health hospital in Atherton, he showed no emotion. A 10-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard Miss Elliott-Cleverley's body was discovered in bed at the couple's home on Prince Alfred Road. Evidence suggested she had been strangled with a ligature, with prosecutors pointing to a skipping rope found at the flat.The victim was discovered by Diakite's support worker, who visited their home after becoming concerned by phone calls from him. The couple's baby was sleeping in a nearby cot and Diakite was nowhere to be found.Diakite is an asylum seeker, from the Ivory Coast, he was previously accused by Miss Elliott-Cleverley of assaulting her during an argument in October 2020, just two weeks after their baby was born.In police bodycam footage, Miss Elliott-Cleverley told officer Diakite put his fingers down her mouth and the day beforehand had bruised her left arm by grabbing it in another row.She made a retraction statement a day later, in which she said her allegations were true, but she no longer wished to support a prosecution because it was "too much for me to cope with".Miss Elliott-Cleverley said she just wanted to concentrate on her baby and had put a deposit down for a new property, and intended to move there alone.Just hours before her murder, she had been texting her mum about arrangements to move into that flat.Diakite, who was on medication for depression, said he often had thoughts of suicide, heard voices and hallucinated. However, a doctors' assessment after his arrest found Diakite was a risk of self-harm, but not psychotic at the time.He will be sentenced on Monday 21 March.