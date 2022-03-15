Play video

Video report by ITV News correspondent Elaine Willcox

A mum whose son was fatally stabbed in Tameside is appealing to parents and carers to check youngsters aren't carrying knives.

Nicola Wardle's son Dylan Keelan, who was 20 was stabbed to death in Dukinfield, Tameside in February.

He's the fourth young man to be fatally stabbed in Greater Manchester this year.

Dylan Keelan was fatally stabbed after going to a party in Dukenfield in February

She said: "My son, Dylan, was a lovely, kind and respectful boy who always had a cheeky smile on his face.

"He loved his family and his close friends and we all loved him. Dylan and his mates wanted to go on a lads holiday to celebrate their 21sts.

"I was looking forward to watching him grow up - get married and have kids."Today, I am appealing to mums, dads, aunties, uncles, grandparents, teachers - anyone who cares about a kid or the safety of the streets which they walk.

"Since Dylan died, I've received so much support but, this afternoon, I ask you to help me ensure my son's death is not in vain."If you know or suspect your kid or any kid you care about is carrying a weapon, please do something before it's too late: Have a conversation with them; help them surrender it; or report it.

"Doing something might seem hard but it could save a family heartbreak like mine. Look at my life, look at what could happen - everything changes overnight."

Kennie Carter (left), Dylan Keelan (middle) and Alan Szelugowski (right) were killed in three separate stabbings just weeks apart. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Dylan's death followed the fatal stabbings of 16-year-old Kennie Carter in Trafford on Saturday 22 January 2022 and 17-year-old Alan Szelugowski in Salford on Sunday 30 January 2022.Last Friday (11 March 2022), 18-year-old Abdikarm Abdalla Ahmed was fatally stabbed in Bury.

18 year old Abdikarm Abdalla Ahmed was fatally stabbed in Bury on 11 March 2022 Credit: GMP

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jackson, said she was a mum of two boys.

She said, "I echo Nicola's sentiments entirely. Reducing the use of weapons is one of GMP's highest priorities. We are working with partner agencies and communities, continuing our Forever Knife Amnesty and using stop search powers."GMP will not tolerate the threat, harm and risk weapons pose to our communities and officers are working hard to remove them from our streets whilst ensuring those responsible for carrying and/ or using them face justice."

A 17 year old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place in connection with Dylan's death.

A new video, #speakingoutcouldsavealife, has been produced to help young people understand the risks of carrying a knife.

Weapons can be surrendered, with no questions asked, at Forever Amnesty bins located at 13 police stations across Greater Manchester.