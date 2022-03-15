An appeal has been launched to find the people who threw a log in front of an oncoming train near Bolton.

The incident happened on the Manchester side of Farnworth Tunnel just before 6.30pm on Monday 14 March.

It resulted in a smashed window and caused a brief fire. The train was traveling from Blackpool North to Hazel Grove with more than 100 passengers on-board.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and everyone was safely evacuated from the train.

More than 30 trains were delayed and passengers have been warned to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest travel information.

The vandals also caused thousands of pounds of damage to 200 metres of the 25,000 volt overhead electric cables. Credit: Network Rail

The vandals also wrecked more than 200 metres of the complex web of 25,000 volt overhead electric cables which power trains, as well as the structures and equipment which hold them up.

Network Rail engineers worked throughout the night to fix the wires and trains are now running through the area again.

The train was moved away from the scene last night so repairs to the railway could take place.

Chris Jackson, regional director for train operator Northern, said: “This was totally reckless behaviour by mindless individuals who gave no thought for other people’s safety.

“The consequences of a log hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating and I urge anyone with information as to the identities of those responsible to contact British Transport Police.”

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “I’m disgusted by this dangerous and reckless act of vandalism. The people responsible put the safety of our passengers and colleagues at risk. They have caused thousands of pounds of damage to the railway infrastructure and significantly disrupted services travelling between Manchester and Bolton."

For any information contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.