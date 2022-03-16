Cumbria Police say it's concerned for the welfare of three missing children from Witherslack.

Harley Anderton, 14, Kye Hollingworth, 13 and Logan Gray, 9, were reported missing on 15 March and officers say it is believed they are together.

Harley is described as being 5ft 6 inches tall, of slim build and has short brown hair. It is believed he may be wearing a green jumper, black trousers and black trainers.

Kye is described as being 6ft tall, large build and has short black curly hair. It is believed he may be wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.

Logan is described as being 4ft tall, of slim build and has short brown hair. It is believed he may be wearing a grey jumper, white polo shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has information on their whereabouts to contact police at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it or call police on 101, quoting incident number 117 of 15 March.