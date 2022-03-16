Warning: This article contains graphic images.

A dog has been found abandoned in a bush with untreated burns all over its body.

Bruce the French Bulldog was taken into the RSPCA Preston branch by a woman who said she found the pet dumped shivering near a park in Thorpe Lane, Preston.

The vet said who treated the dog said the infection suggested the wounds were several weeks old. He was also found to have an old scar on his right hind leg from an older injury.

RSPCA inspector Emma Dingley has launched an investigation into how Bruce suffered his burns but is unable to contact the woman who brought him to the branch.

Bruce is being looked after by the RSPCA in Preston Credit: RSPCA

Emma said: “Bruce is a gorgeous dog but he has severe burns on his body which appear to have been caused by scalding water so I am keen to find out what has happened to him and if this was intentional harm I want to find the person responsible.

“I would urge the woman who brought Bruce into the branch to contact me as I think she may hold vital information.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who recognises this dog and can help identify his owner to contact me.”

Eight-year-old Bruce has been given tablets to combat the infection and he is still having cream applied to the affected area on a daily basis.

His microchip was originally registered to an owner in Colne, Lancashire but Emma found out that she rehomed him three years ago to two women on a pet sales website and the chip had not been updated.

The condition the staff at the RSPCA found Bruce in Credit: RSPCA

A spokesman for Preston RSPCA said: “Bruce has stolen our hearts. We are all very soft on him and he stays in reception with staff during the day.

“As his wounds have healed his personality has come out more. His cheeky and confident side has now emerged.

“He constantly wants cuddles and will stare at you if you stop. He's also quite active - jumping up on the staff sofa and playing with tennis balls.

“His favourite activity has been to itch himself on our legs and table legs! His injury must have been very itchy where he was shaved but he is doing really well and enjoyed plenty of love and fuss from staff members.”

Anyone who can identify Bruce’s owner should call the RSPCA's appeal line.

Emma added: “It is possible that Bruce’s injuries were caused by accident, however it appears they had been left for two weeks and he would have been in a lot of pain during that time.

“I am so pleased that Bruce is doing well in our care and once he has been treated for his awful injuries he will be found a new forever home.”