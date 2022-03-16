Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after another man was raped in Manchester city centre while walking home from work.

The victim is said to have been attacked in a fire exit within an underpass by another man off London Road on Monday, 31 January 2022, between 4am and 5am.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the rape.

DC Annabel Lewis, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "The victim was walking home from work when this incident happened.

"Specialist services are now on hand to provide him with support.

"Since the offence was reported, we have completed extensive enquiries and the victim has been able to produce an e-fit of the male, which we are releasing today.

"I would also like to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone with other information they think may assist us with our investigation to share it with Longsight CID directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident 368 of 31/01/22 via 0161 856 4409 or www.gmp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.