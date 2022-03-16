A young man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree near Chorley, with two others seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to Runshaw Hall Lane in Euxton after an Audi A1 left the road and crashed into a tree.

Police say the driver, a 20-year-old man from Leyland, died at the scene of the crash.

Two passengers, both men in their 20s from Leyland, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have more information about the crash.

Sargent Peter Snook, of Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in one young man losing his life and two others suffering serious injuries and my thoughts are with all those affected.

"I would appeal to anyone who either saw the collision or who may have CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1348 of 15 March.