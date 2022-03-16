A teenager from Preston has been jailed for four years after fatally punching a pensioner who had used racist language towards him.

Frank Fishwick died from a haemorrhage after being punched in the face by Mohammed Al-Aaraj, 19, outside his flat in The Paddocks, Fulwood in September 2021.

The pensioner suffered a broken nose after being struck with "considerable force" by the Preston College student.

Francis McEntee, prosecuting, said on the afternoon of Friday September 10, Al-Aaraj and three friends had gathered in the stairwell of The Paddocks to smoke cannabis.

Mr Fishwick went out to confront them but the teenagers refused to leave the stairwell, taunting the pensioner calling him ‘old man’ and ‘no teeth.’

Mr Fishwick responded with two racist insults, directed towards Al-Aaraj which Judge Robert Altham said “should never see the light of day.”

Al-Aaraj reacted with anger and punched Mr Fishwick in the nose.

Mohammed Al-Aaraj

His friends, who were not identified in court, told him to ‘leave it’ and ‘treat it as a joke.’ As they walked away from the scene, Al-Aaraj said: “I shouldn’t have done that.”

Police officers visited Mr Fishwick at home that afternoon and found him with two black eyes and a bloody nose.

He admitted he should not have used the language he did towards the teenager.

Mr Fishwick said his injuries were minor and he did not need an ambulance but was later admitted to Royal Preston Hospital. He died from internal bleeding the following day.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was bleeding as a result of fractures to the nose.

Chris Hudson, defending, said Al-Aaraj, of Sheffield Drive, Preston, had a traumatic background having fled Syria as a refugee. He witnessed his sister being shot dead in front of him and saw other people shot and abducted by the Syrian Army.

Dr Michael Appleyard said he suffers PTSD as a result which would make him hyper vigilant. Faced with confrontation with Mr Fishwick he would have felt threatened, the doctor said

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "By choosing to punch this man of 86 years, who offered no physical threat towards him, Al-Aaraj changed the course of his own life as well as that of Mr Fishwick and his family and friends. This is another stark reminder that actions have consequences.

Mr Fishwick’s daughter Judith Taylor-Fishwick and her husband David, live in America.They said hearing the news her father had died over long distance phone call had a devastating impact on their family, who was “taken in an inhuman and cruel act of violence”

Credit: MEN MEDIA

Mr Hudson said the case was a tragedy for Mr Fishwick and his family but was also a tragedy for the defendant, who was an ‘intrinsically decent young man’.

Despite facing racism and abuse when he came to the UK he completed his education and passed his GCSEs.

Judge Robert Altham, said: “Mr Fishwick’s family speak of their terrible loss by a violent and sudden killing in terrible circumstances.

“Mr Fishwick was a man who had served his country. His family speak of how precious he was. His family make the point that everyone deserves dignity in death and not be subjected to violence like this. Sadly it was not uncommon for residents in the paddock to have to speak to or rebuke young people.”

The judge said he accepted the defendants background would have a considerable effect on him and racist taunts would provoke him.

He also accepted Al-Aaraj was genuinely remorseful for what he had done.