Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah.

A film telling the remarkable story of a man who managed to trick his way into golf's top tournament - the Open Championship - has hit the silver screen.

Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, had never played a round of golf in his life.

But the "dreamer and unrelenting optimist" became a folk hero after shooting the worst round of golf in Open history in 1976.

Watch the trailer for Phantom of the Open - the true story of Maurice Flitcroft.

Film writer Scott Murray said: "Maurice’s story needed to be told properly. It was in danger of being lost in the mists of time, which was absurd really.

"It’s one of the great jump-the-rope sporting stories, a proper real-life romp."

The film, starring Mark Rylance, has been in the planning for 14 years, since producers Simon Farnaby and Tom Miller first spoke about the idea of the project.

His son James has told us what life was like with the world's worst golfer as a dad.

At the 1976 Open Championship qualifying round at Formby, Flitcroft made history by shooting 121, 49 over par and the worst score ever in its history.

He was 46 at the time and playing his first round of golf, with a set of cheap golf clubs packed into his imitation-leather red golf bag.

Golf’s governing body The Royal & Ancient tried to ban Maurice from ever playing again - but Flitcroft refused to give up.

Over the next two decades he tried to qualify for the Open in increasingly bizarre ways.

Maurice Flitcroft, played by Mark Rylance Credit: Entertainment One

He continued to enter the Open under pseudonyms.

Maurice would sometimes use disguises such as fake moustaches, wigs and a deer stalker hat to try to enter.

His golf never improved to professional level, but he was determined to pursue his passion and he last played the Open in 1990.

His incredible story features in the new film Phantom of the Open, which will be released in cinemas on Friday, 18 March.

