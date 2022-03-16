A trainee police officer in Greater Manchester has appeared in court charged with sexual assault.

Ryan Pointon, 28, is accused of touching a woman's leg on March 25 last year.

On Wednesday, 16 March, he made his first appearance in court over the matter and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The particulars of the sexual assault charge were read to him as he stood in the dock during the short hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

No plea was entered as a District Judge said it had been decided that the case was to be transferred to Liverpool.

District Judge Joanne Hirst said that due to Mr Pointon’s role as a trainee officer with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), it had been designated a 'special jurisdiction' case.

The country’s senior district judge based in Westminster had directed the case should be moved from Manchester, she added.

“It is appropriate you are dealt with out of your working area” District Judge Hirst said.

The case was adjourned.

Pointon, of The Meadows, Prestwich, Bury, was ordered to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on March 30.