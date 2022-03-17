A terrier that is almost hairless due to allergies has been searching for a new home for over a year due to his baldness.

The West Highland terrier called Jay was taken in by RSPCA Macclesfield in January 2021 when his owners suddenly fell ill and could no longer take care of him.

He has been waiting for 411 days to find a new home and the animal charity believe this may be because of his lack of fur.

Carmen Cole, from RSPCA Macclesfield said: “Jay is such a little character and while he may be small, he certainly makes up for that in personality.

“We worry that [his lack of hair] is what’s putting potential adopters off of offering him a new home but we really hope that there’ll be someone out there who can look past his lack of hair and see that he has a whole lot of love to give.”

Due to Jay’s health problems he has a specialist diet and will need ongoing veterinary care and medication in his new home.

Carmen added: “Poor Jay does have a lot of health problems which are sadly common for his breed.

"As he’s aged, some of these problems have flared up and we recently had to put his home search on hold due to recurring ear infections.”

The little terrier is also losing his sight so will need owners who will be understanding and supportive of this as he ages.

"He has been in a foster home and is doing well but the team is desperate to find him a permanent home.

RSPCA staff would like potential adopters to visit Jay several times before taking him home so they can learn how to administer his medication and so he can learn to trust them.

Jay can be left home alone for short periods of time but would like someone who is around for most of the day as he needs regular visits to the garden.

Carmen added: “We know it is going to be a struggle to find a home that will tick all of Jay’s boxes and we understand that the cost of his ongoing care may be putting people off.

“We won’t give up on Jay; he is a spicy character, who is a cheeky chappie with heaps of charm and who has expensive taste – but being this cute doesn’t come cheap! It takes a lot of work to look as good as he does – he deserves the very best.

“He’s quite chatty and can be loud sometimes as he likes to demand your attention. He’s a real softie with his own quirks and that’s what makes him so charming and lovable.

“He is an absolute sweetheart and will make such a wonderful pet or companion for the right person.”