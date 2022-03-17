Play video

A man has caught eyes and brightened smiles across the internet after being spotted dancing at a bus stop in Liverpool.

Orlando Tirelli seemed to be enjoying himself as he was filmed spinning and shimmering on Great Homer Street

Unsurprisingly, the video went viral on social media having been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

When asked about it, he to ITV Granada Reports: "I just want to brighten up the day!"

Many shared their appreciation online, with one saying: "If only everyone was as happy and content as this guy."

Another wrote: "It's a yes from me," while someone else commented: "If you’ve got it flaunt it!"