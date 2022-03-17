Play video

ITV Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock sat down with Gerry's daughters ahead of the memorial service in Liverpool.

The family of legendary Merseyside singer Gerry Marsden MBE says a memorial service in Liverpool is a "phenomenal" honour and "it means the world" to them.

The Toxteth-born frontman of Gerry and the Pacemakers passed away on 3 January, 2021 at 78, after being diagnosed with a blood infection in his heart.

Only a small funeral was possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving his fans unable to pay their respects and celebrate his life.

Now, Gerry’s family have reserved several hundred tickets so the public can attend his memorial service at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on Friday, 18 March.

Gerry's daughter's Yvette and Vicky say the memorial service "means the world".

"It's going to be an emotional day", Yvette said. "I can imagine there will be tears but I'm sure there will be a lot of laughter as well.

"To honour my dad in this way is just phenomenal. The outpouring of love for him is incredible."

Vicky echoes her sister's words. She said: "It's just a really lovely opportunity to celebrate his life.

"And it's an opportunity to talk about memories of him and create a tribute for him that he wouldn't have wanted, but we say he definitely deserved it."

Gerry's band's third single, the cover version of You'll Never Walk Alone became Liverpool FC's anthem. Credit: PA

Gerry and the Pacemakers were the first act to reach number one in the UK Singles Chart with their first three singles.

The third single was their cover version of You'll Never Walk Alone, which became Liverpool FC's anthem.

The band starred in the 1965 musical ‘Ferry Cross the Mersey’, before splitting up 1967 but came back together in the 1970s spanning nearly 50 years until 2018, when Gerry retired.

The Mersey Ferry terminal at Pier Head was renamed the Liverpool Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal in January.

Gerry Marsden was given an MBE in 2003. Credit: PA images

Gerry was awarded an MBE in 2003 for supporting the victims of the Hillsborough disaster and he was also received Liverpool’s Freedom of the City in 2009.

The singer released a new version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in 2020, paying tribute to the efforts of the NHS during the covid pandemic.

Free tickets can be collected here or at Woodside Ferry Terminal in Birkenhead, Jillian Dawn Floral Designs in Willaston, Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, and the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool city centre.

