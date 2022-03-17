The family of Dylan Bacon who was fatally stabbed in Liverpool have paid tribute to a man who was "loved by everyone".

Police were called to Rock Grove, in Old Swan, just before 9pm on Monday, 14 March after reports of a stabbing.

Officers administered CPR but Mr Bacon, who was 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Learna Cheng, 25, of Rock Grove, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, 18 March.

Dylan Bacon was fatally stabbed in Old Swan, Liverpool, on 14 March. Credit: MEN Media

Paying tribute to his life, his family said: "Dylan was loved by everyone in Old Swan. You couldn’t think about the Swan without Dylan coming to mind.

"He had the most infectious smile and energy. He was gifted with the bluest eyes and dimples, and was always available for a picture!

"The stories of Dylan will live on, we love you so much."

Merseyside Police has asked anyone with information on this incident to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101 with reference 22000179828.

You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.12:09