A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman from Tameside.

Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin, 24, from Ashton-under-Lyne, was reported missing in early February 2022, although she hasn't been seen since January 2022.

A missing persons investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police and a 59 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed yesterday evening (16 March).

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Andrew Naismith, said: "Although Alisha has not yet been located, following a number of enquiries we do believe that she has come to serious harm.

"However, the investigation is still ongoing and we are not in a position to confirm any further details at this stage. We believe Alisha travelled to Durham and we have officers in that area today conducting further enquiries.

"I would urge anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen Alisha or who may have CCTV/dashcam footage since she went missing in January, to please contact police, as the smallest bit of information may help us to piece together what has happened to Alisha.

"Alisha's next of kin has been informed of the update.

"You can send information to us through our online portal here or by calling GMPs Major Incident team on 0161 856 6777, or by using our LiveChat service quoting log number 280 of 25/09/202. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."