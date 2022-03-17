This video contains flashing images Play video

A man has died after being electrocuted at the top of a pylon in south Manchester.

Emergency responders were sent to the scene on Princess Parkway beside the M60 slip road shortly after 5:30pm on Wednesday, 16 March after people reported hearing a 'loud bang'.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are not believed to be suspicious.

Emergency services at the scene Credit: MEN media

One witness said he saw incident unfold and immediately pulled over to call the emergency services.

He said: "All of a sudden in front of me, I saw this huge explosion and heard this incredibly loud bang. It was so loud and you could almost feel it.

"At first, all I saw was this flash, but then I saw this body fall from the very top of the pylon and into the woods below. I pulled over and called the police".

Others spoke of how lights flickered in their homes and said the power went off momentarily.

The main road which connects Manchester city centre with Wythenshawe was closed with traffic diversions in the area.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service also sent two fire engines to the scene to support colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service.