A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a car near Barton Airport.

Police were called just before 6am to reports of a collision on Liverpool Road, Eccles, involving a Ford Fiesta and a motorbike on Wednesday, 16 March.

The driver of the bike - a man aged 46 - was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene to assist in their enquiries and they have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information or dash cam footage.

Contact the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 428 of 16 March 2022.

Information can also be reported online or by using the Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.