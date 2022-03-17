Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed his house was burgled while his two children were sleeping in their bedroom on Tuesday.

He was playing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday when he said intruders entered his home.

The 29-year-old said they were there for fewer than five minute but it was his families 'worst nightmare.'

He said: "As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

"It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com."

Paul Pogba Credit: PA Images

Manchester United retweeted Pogba's statement with a broken heart emoji.

The club is understood to be working with players.